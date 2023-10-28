Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPEC) Stock lower -77.99% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPEC) raised 45.34% to close Friday’s market session at $2.34, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.44 and $2.88 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4065081 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 143.91K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -52.92% within the last five trades and -78.73% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -76.90% in the last 6 months and -77.61% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SPEC stock is trading at a margin of -72.32%, -76.48% and -76.93% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SPEC deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -84.81 percent below its 52-week high and 81.40 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -48.86. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.