The idea of catching Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO) Stock might be a good one

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:NTCO) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on October 19, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:NTCO) dipped -4.62% to close Friday’s market session at $4.96, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.92 and $5.335 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 584422 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 614.35K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.36% within the last five trades and -15.79% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 12.98% in the last 6 months and -35.25% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NTCO stock is trading at a margin of -8.55%, -16.00% and -14.35% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.