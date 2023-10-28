The idea of catching TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) Stock might be a good one

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) dipped -21.61% to close Friday’s market session at $0.33, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.28 and $0.362 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 9533668 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.29 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -13.04% within the last five trades and -43.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -94.84% in the last 6 months and -85.18% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RNAZ stock is trading at a margin of -24.84%, -63.75% and -93.59% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RNAZ deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.61 percent below its 52-week high and 8.34 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -98.02. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.