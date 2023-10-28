The market value of WANG & LEE Group Inc. (WLGS) Stock is expected to soar in the coming months

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) dipped -2.59% to close Friday’s market session at $0.57, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.531 and $0.62 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 712391 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 164.27K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -24.74% within the last five trades and -31.90% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -74.23% in the last 6 months and -46.04% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WLGS stock is trading at a margin of -22.72%, -29.66% and -54.40% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WLGS deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -90.31 percent below its 52-week high and 11.92 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -84.14. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.