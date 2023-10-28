Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) Stock is trading Above 47.34% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) dipped -2.36% to close Friday’s market session at $0.47, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.4601 and $0.505 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 647027 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.91 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 24.72% within the last five trades and 98.77% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -69.83% in the last 6 months and -34.13% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TGL stock is trading at a margin of 61.78%, 47.34% and -58.11% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TGL deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -85.29 percent below its 52-week high and 159.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -85.25. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.