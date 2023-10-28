Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Stock is trading Lower -75.14% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) raised 0.85% to close Friday’s market session at $1.18, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.1301 and $1.33 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 518845 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 43.32K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -14.49% within the last five trades and -43.81% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -81.56% in the last 6 months and -61.94% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VLCN stock is trading at a margin of -29.90%, -43.73% and -75.14% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VLCN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -88.20 percent below its 52-week high and 6.31 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -81.38. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.