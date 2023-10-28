What are the chances of the Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) dipped -15.87% to close Friday’s market session at $0.69, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.65 and $0.75 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5550610 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 10.23 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -18.84% within the last five trades and -26.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -17.90% in the last 6 months and 5.72% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GNS stock is trading at a margin of -24.01%, -34.14% and -60.22% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GNS deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -91.37 percent below its 52-week high and 129.20 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.58. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.