What makes Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) Stock unique?

The share price of Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:SYTA) dipped -47.73% to close Friday’s market session at $0.67, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.60 and $0.71 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1677446 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 258.02K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -67.86% within the last five trades and -76.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -93.90% in the last 6 months and -84.16% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SYTA stock is trading at a margin of -72.37%, -73.87% and -93.25% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SYTA deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -97.70 percent below its 52-week high and -47.73 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -85.26. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.