Why ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Stock fell -89.24% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) raised 10.00% to close Friday’s market session at $0.24, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.205 and $0.2697 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4578035 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.96 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.58% within the last five trades and -44.48% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -89.24% in the last 6 months and -82.80% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RSLS stock is trading at a margin of -13.49%, -61.24% and -90.57% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RSLS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.91 percent below its 52-week high and 31.63 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -96.16. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.