Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) Stock is trading Lower -65.45% From 200-Day SMA

The share price of Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) raised 8.06% to close Friday’s market session at $0.37, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.35 and $0.38 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5322678 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 6.63 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.92% within the last five trades and 63.10% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -73.67% in the last 6 months and -56.63% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CEI stock is trading at a margin of 4.46%, 1.53% and -65.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CEI deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -95.44 percent below its 52-week high and 80.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.