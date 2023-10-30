Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) Stock Price Slipped 0.00% to $0.13

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) dipped 0.00% to close Friday’s market session at $0.13, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.127 and $0.142 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 967883 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.86 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.09% within the last five trades and -17.50% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -76.22% in the last 6 months and -70.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CMND stock is trading at a margin of -17.88%, -49.10% and -89.69% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CMND deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.33 percent below its 52-week high and 9.45 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -87.68. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.