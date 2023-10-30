Facts about Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) Stock that you might not know

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) dipped -37.69% to close Friday’s market session at $1.62, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.00 and $2.38 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2709649 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 128.70K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.90% within the last five trades and 19.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 100.00% in the last 6 months and 35.00% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BHAT stock is trading at a margin of 0.90%, 7.61% and 58.70% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BHAT deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -46.00 percent below its 52-week high and 350.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 112.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.