Getting Ready for the Bounce: Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) raised 4.14% to close Friday’s market session at $0.09, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.0877 and $0.098 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 527890 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.97 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.61% within the last five trades and -15.21% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -52.74% in the last 6 months and -48.90% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WNW stock is trading at a margin of -6.58%, -18.67% and -47.84% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WNW deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -96.55 percent below its 52-week high and 12.03 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -59.08. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.