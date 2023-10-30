Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock is trading -97.27 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) dipped -1.37% to close Friday’s market session at $0.65, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.6293 and $0.719 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4535155 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 8.88 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.03% within the last five trades and 195.05% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -20.29% in the last 6 months and 13.44% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. HUBC stock is trading at a margin of 46.81%, 73.77% and -75.67% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HUBC deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -97.27 percent below its 52-week high and 246.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -77.18. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.