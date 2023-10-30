InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) stock Posted Operating Margin of -202.60 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) dipped -15.93% to close Friday’s market session at $0.57, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.536 and $0.6995 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 659064 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.67 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.08% within the last five trades and -17.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -52.48% in the last 6 months and -49.08% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. INM stock is trading at a margin of -15.45%, -25.60% and -51.18% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, INM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -87.99 percent below its 52-week high and 26.68 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -82.02. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.