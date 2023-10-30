Is it possible to sustain this rally? E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) raised 3.65% to close Friday’s market session at $1.99, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.84 and $2.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2348281 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.21 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 17.06% within the last five trades and 97.03% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -38.77% in the last 6 months and 58.44% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EJH stock is trading at a margin of 32.84%, 62.35% and -77.36% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EJH deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -98.67 percent below its 52-week high and 123.60 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.