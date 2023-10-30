Is Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) Stock a good investment?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) dipped -7.11% to close Friday’s market session at $0.09, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.09 and $0.0981 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1370710 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.14 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -17.03% within the last five trades and -36.14% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -63.51% in the last 6 months and -46.84% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SIDU stock is trading at a margin of -24.31%, -34.64% and -74.78% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SIDU deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -95.63 percent below its 52-week high and -0.99 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -91.99. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.