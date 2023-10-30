Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TMPO) stock Market Value Reached at $3.72 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TMPO) dipped -7.28% to close Friday’s market session at $0.12, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.0999 and $0.13 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3211618 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.20 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.89% within the last five trades and -15.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -67.82% in the last 6 months and -55.82% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TMPO stock is trading at a margin of -18.57%, -37.57% and -79.38% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TMPO deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -99.20 percent below its 52-week high and -3.28 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -95.27. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.