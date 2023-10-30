Why Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) Stock soared -0.97 percent on Friday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) dipped -0.97% to close Friday’s market session at $0.24, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.23 and $0.30 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1276154 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.00 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.08% within the last five trades and 107.03% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -40.56% in the last 6 months and 5.21% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BTTR stock is trading at a margin of 21.49%, 40.06% and -33.60% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BTTR deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -78.08 percent below its 52-week high and 120.49 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -67.73. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.