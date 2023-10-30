Why Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) Stock down -10.76% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) raised 3.72% to close Friday’s market session at $0.23, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2012 and $0.23 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2227100 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 650.98K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.76% within the last five trades and -31.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -90.13% in the last 6 months and -81.08% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CDIO stock is trading at a margin of -16.57%, -44.43% and -86.08% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CDIO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -97.31 percent below its 52-week high and 33.86 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -96.39. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.