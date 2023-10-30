Why PodcastOne Inc (NASDAQ:PODC) Stock Increased 1.29 percent in recent Trade?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of PodcastOne Inc (NASDAQ:PODC) raised 1.29% to close Friday’s market session at $3.14, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.06 and $3.44 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 526325 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 185.19K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 42.73% within the last five trades and 59.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. PODC stock is trading at a margin of 39.65%, 32.95% and 32.95% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PODC deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -45.86 percent below its 52-week high and 81.50 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.