Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) stock Reported Profit Margin of -35.19 percent in Last Year: Is Defensible?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) raised 39.31% to close Monday’s market session at $0.50, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.36 and $0.50 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2361781 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 508.19K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 23.15% within the last five trades and 117.20% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -50.00% in the last 6 months and 9.79% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CTM stock is trading at a margin of 87.93%, 72.89% and -29.03% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CTM deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -74.75 percent below its 52-week high and 185.71 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -80.13. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.