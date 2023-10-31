Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $20.20 for ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) dipped -12.32% to close Monday’s market session at $1.21, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.11 and $1.37 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3257212 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.80 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.27% within the last five trades and 16.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -83.20% in the last 6 months and -66.48% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ABVC stock is trading at a margin of 28.18%, 6.83% and -74.94% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ABVC deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -93.53 percent below its 52-week high and 79.55 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -88.76. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.