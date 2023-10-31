FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) Stock offers help to cash-strapped investors

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) dipped -24.80% to close Monday’s market session at $0.07, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.07 and $0.08 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4223791 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 8.54 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -31.63% within the last five trades and -36.55% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -83.79% in the last 6 months and -60.61% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FOXO stock is trading at a margin of -36.69%, -43.97% and -80.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FOXO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -95.94 percent below its 52-week high and -24.72 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93.04. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.