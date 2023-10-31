How Cybin Inc (CYBN) Stock converts water flow into cash flow

Maxim Group raised the price target for the Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on November 19, 2021, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) dipped -2.05% to close Monday’s market session at $0.61, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.54 and $0.66 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4897496 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.53 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 25.66% within the last five trades and 14.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 75.79% in the last 6 months and 91.26% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CYBN stock is trading at a margin of 10.41%, 34.94% and 54.44% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.