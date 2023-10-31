Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Stock: Pessimism is a stepping stone to opportunity

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) dipped -5.47% to close Monday’s market session at $0.77, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.7701 and $0.85 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 605801 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.44 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -11.49% within the last five trades and 42.56% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -34.74% in the last 6 months and -35.29% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ICCM stock is trading at a margin of -10.99%, -15.58% and -31.46% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ICCM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -83.72 percent below its 52-week high and 48.10 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -45.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.