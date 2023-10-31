If you still want to check out Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) Stock, you should do so again

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) raised 6.48% to close Monday’s market session at $4.11, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.94 and $4.115 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 839342 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 930.43K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.44% within the last five trades and -7.01% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 221.09% in the last 6 months and 4.58% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ALTO stock is trading at a margin of 1.69%, 2.92% and 38.99% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ALTO deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -10.22 percent below its 52-week high and 242.47 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 32.94. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.