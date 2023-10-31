Is LianBio ADR (LIAN) Stock a good investment?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN) raised 1.54% to close Monday’s market session at $3.96, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.60 and $4.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1545958 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.35 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 184.89% within the last five trades and 165.77% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 72.17% in the last 6 months and 100.00% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LIAN stock is trading at a margin of 113.25%, 126.70% and 91.76% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LIAN deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -7.48 percent below its 52-week high and 230.03 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -22.86. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.