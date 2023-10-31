It is likely that Cue Health Inc (HLTH) Stock will grow up

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) dipped -8.67% to close Monday’s market session at $0.28, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.279 and $0.3499 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 539782 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 469.93K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -20.63% within the last five trades and -36.92% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -63.57% in the last 6 months and -38.80% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HLTH stock is trading at a margin of -28.21%, -38.35% and -73.40% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HLTH deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -93.63 percent below its 52-week high and -7.03 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -89.35. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.