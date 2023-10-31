Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG) Stock: Values And Value Intersection

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) dipped -5.44% to close Monday’s market session at $4.52, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.49 and $4.96 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 664504 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 552.15K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.22% within the last five trades and 1.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 4.63% in the last 6 months and -32.34% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LWLG stock is trading at a margin of -2.92%, -14.49% and -22.61% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LWLG deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -53.09 percent below its 52-week high and 16.49 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -49.21. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.