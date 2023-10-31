Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) stock is trading -77.78 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) raised 1.89% to close Monday’s market session at $1.08, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.0162 and $1.21 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 515078 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.28 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.57% within the last five trades and 110.04% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 3.85% in the last 6 months and 30.45% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MTC stock is trading at a margin of 25.95%, 54.80% and 14.65% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MTC deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -77.78 percent below its 52-week high and 202.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -64.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.