Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Stock deserves your attention

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) raised 8.55% to close Monday’s market session at $1.27, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.2061 and $1.478 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2906799 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 891.40K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.79% within the last five trades and -15.05% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 229.76% in the last 6 months and 94.72% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SHOT stock is trading at a margin of -0.10%, -0.97% and 95.86% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SHOT deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -19.62 percent below its 52-week high and 397.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 36.38. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.