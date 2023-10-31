ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock is trading 28.26 percent above its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) raised 16.37% to close Monday’s market session at $5.90, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.77 and $7.15 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 699578 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 191.53K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -18.17% within the last five trades and -69.75% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -91.49% in the last 6 months and -78.05% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PIXY stock is trading at a margin of -67.44%, -61.01% and -92.56% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PIXY deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -99.02 percent below its 52-week high and 28.26 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -96.55. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.