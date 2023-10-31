Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPEC) Stock is trading Below -70.04% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPEC) raised 25.21% to close Monday’s market session at $2.93, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.30 and $3.20 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 864789 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 302.97K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.66% within the last five trades and -73.64% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -71.10% in the last 6 months and -72.02% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SPEC stock is trading at a margin of -63.45%, -70.04% and -71.00% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SPEC deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -80.97 percent below its 52-week high and 127.13 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -34.38. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.