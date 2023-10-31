What do you think? Take A Moment To Read: Miromatrix Medical Inc (MIRO) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Miromatrix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MIRO) raised 216.35% to close Monday’s market session at $3.29, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.2601 and $3.37 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4871647 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 19.37K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 186.09% within the last five trades and 151.15% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 155.04% in the last 6 months and 133.33% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MIRO stock is trading at a margin of 182.89%, 157.31% and 96.30% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MIRO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -26.89 percent below its 52-week high and 262.93 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -65.23. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.