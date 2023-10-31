Why Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) Stock down -0.62% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) raised 1.27% to close Monday’s market session at $1.60, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.55 and $1.6299 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 601033 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 981.47K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.62% within the last five trades and 1.27% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -37.50% in the last 6 months and -44.25% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. IMPP stock is trading at a margin of -6.87%, 4.66% and -42.57% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IMPP deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -77.85 percent below its 52-week high and 35.59 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -64.62. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.