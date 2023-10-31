Why MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock went down -94.21% in Last Year?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) dipped -0.59% to close Monday’s market session at $1.68, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.44 and $1.79 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 854953 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.80 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 28.24% within the last five trades and -68.72% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -89.66% in the last 6 months and -67.22% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LIFW stock is trading at a margin of -41.50%, -41.44% and -87.66% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LIFW deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -96.14 percent below its 52-week high and 60.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.21. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.