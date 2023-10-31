Why Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock soared -8.06 percent on Monday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) dipped -8.06% to close Monday’s market session at $3.88, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.80 and $4.38 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2169108 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 8.93 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -21.62% within the last five trades and 1173.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 76.36% in the last 6 months and 321.74% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TPST stock is trading at a margin of 7.95%, 123.25% and 132.71% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TPST deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -60.29 percent below its 52-week high and 2182.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -89.47. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.