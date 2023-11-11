Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) Stock is Just Right Size-Neither Too Big Nor Too Small

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on June 20, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) raised 3.55% to close Friday’s market session at $19.53, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $19.07 and $19.79 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 612139 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 570.53K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.84% within the last five trades and -5.10% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. ATMU stock is trading at a margin of -1.25%, -6.50% and -10.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ATMU deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -22.50 percent below its 52-week high and 7.25 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.63 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 47.29, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 80.72 percent of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 20.49 percent are held by financial institutions. Macadam Stephen E., the Director at Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) has bought 5,200 shares of firm on Nov 09 at a price of $19.49 against the total amount of $0.1 million.