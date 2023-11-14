Analyzing Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s (GPCR) Stock earnings per share and revenue

JMP Securities raised the price target for the Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) stock to “a Mkt outperform”. The rating was released on October 19, 2023, according to finviz.

The share price of Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) dipped -0.36% to close Monday’s market session at $54.67, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $52.99 and $55.65 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 900009 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 849.83K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -20.21% within the last five trades and -15.96% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 110.27% in the last 6 months and 100.26% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GPCR stock is trading at a margin of -19.26%, 4.84% and 60.20% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.