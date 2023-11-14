Are Options A Good Investment Right Now? Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) raised 19.06% to close Monday’s market session at $2.03, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.72 and $2.08 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2432930 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 892.04K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 37.16% within the last five trades and 54.96% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 491.38% in the last 6 months and 72.03% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SHOT stock is trading at a margin of 47.10%, 48.75% and 193.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SHOT deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading 12.78 percent below its 52-week high and 694.97 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 129.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.