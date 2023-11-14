Are you thinking about selling now? Datasea Inc (DTSS) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) raised 0.32% to close Monday’s market session at $0.22, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1984 and $0.23 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 753782 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 933.16K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.62% within the last five trades and -12.08% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -80.90% in the last 6 months and -60.35% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. DTSS stock is trading at a margin of 4.84%, -16.53% and -73.66% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DTSS deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -85.64 percent below its 52-week high and 29.62 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -72.02. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.