Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) Stock Is Looking Attractive

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) dipped -10.96% to close Monday’s market session at $0.29, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2855 and $0.3325 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1094865 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 379.96K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -15.33% within the last five trades and -31.02% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -53.81% in the last 6 months and -38.69% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CTRM stock is trading at a margin of -21.23%, -26.18% and -43.42% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CTRM deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -76.22 percent below its 52-week high and -9.51 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -71.58. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.