Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $419.50 for Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) raised 3.57% to close Monday’s market session at $0.12, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.11 and $0.12 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4591484 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 7.81 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.26% within the last five trades and -30.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -99.37% in the last 6 months and -94.05% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AULT stock is trading at a margin of -16.57%, -68.51% and -98.88% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AULT deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -99.65 percent below its 52-week high and 6.32 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -99.42. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.