Despite the lack of deep value, there is something else: Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) raised 5.79% to close Monday’s market session at $0.35, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.30 and $0.40 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 598910 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 231.41K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.55% within the last five trades and -24.11% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -65.44% in the last 6 months and -52.50% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. DARE stock is trading at a margin of -15.68%, -25.19% and -58.17% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DARE deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -75.06 percent below its 52-week high and 24.68 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -72.22. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.