Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) stock is trading 482.31 percent above its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) dipped -27.92% to close Monday’s market session at $17.12, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.005 and $24.99 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 989531 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 275.36K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.99% within the last five trades and 28.34% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 307.62% in the last 6 months and 443.39% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GDHG stock is trading at a margin of 9.65%, 73.00% and 188.30% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GDHG deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -30.49 percent below its 52-week high and 482.31 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 90.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.