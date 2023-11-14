Growing at an Unbelievable Rate: American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) dipped -11.95% to close Monday’s market session at $0.34, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.301 and $0.3687 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 831776 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.98 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.79% within the last five trades and -37.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -90.64% in the last 6 months and -75.62% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AREB stock is trading at a margin of -18.61%, -44.65% and -87.82% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AREB deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -96.13 percent below its 52-week high and 2.70 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.44. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.