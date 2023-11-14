SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) Stock lower -85.61% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) raised 3.51% to close Monday’s market session at $0.59, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.5305 and $0.6389 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3455419 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 15.65 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -22.06% within the last five trades and 13.70% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -32.88% in the last 6 months and 71.81% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ICU stock is trading at a margin of -25.74%, 16.41% and -52.82% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ICU deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -90.92 percent below its 52-week high and 264.20 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -89.45. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.