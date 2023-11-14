Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) stock is trading -64.69 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) raised 7.14% to close Monday’s market session at $3.45, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.15 and $3.75 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3956365 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 10.08 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.29% within the last five trades and -5.22% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 58.26% in the last 6 months and 425.91% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TPST stock is trading at a margin of -20.98%, 49.20% and 97.50% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TPST deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -64.69 percent below its 52-week high and 1929.41 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -89.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.