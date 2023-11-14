The Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) Stock expansion path ahead

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) dipped -6.10% to close Monday’s market session at $0.10, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.0988 and $0.1118 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2927077 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 889.68K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -21.38% within the last five trades and -57.89% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -89.31% in the last 6 months and -73.68% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CYTO stock is trading at a margin of -34.81%, -54.92% and -89.11% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CYTO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.42 percent below its 52-week high and -4.76 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -95.61. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.